Collins, King announce $300,000 to Maine DHHS

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MAINE (WABI) -Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have announced the Maine Department of Health and Human Services will receive almost 300-thousand dollars for community mental health services.

The funding is part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and is on top of the more than four million DOLLARS Maine DHHS is receiving THIS YEAR from the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program.

The program supports efforts for community mental health services with a focus on adults with serious mental health illnesses and children with serious emotional disturbances.

