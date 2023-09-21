Bangor man arrested after throwing knife out of vehicle, hitting person

Richard Ramsdell
Richard Ramsdell(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after an incident in Bangor Thursday.

Police say 48-year-old Richard Ramsdell threw a utility knife out of his vehicle as he was driving down Main Street.

They say the knife hit a person on the sidewalk in the head, causing them to fall to the ground.

We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Ramsdell was identified after he returned to the scene and then left.

Witnesses told investigators Ramsdell was the person who threw the knife.

He was arrested and taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

Jason's New York Style Pizza
Jason’s New York Style Pizza Stillwater location opens Saturday
Old Town prepares to host Riverfest 2023 at the park on Main Street
Old Town preparing for 27th Riverfest this weekend
Ecotat Gardens and Arboretum
Hermon park gets new picnic area built by Eagle Scout
Hire-A-Vet Job Fair
Bangor Career Center hosts Hire-A-Vet Job Fair at EMCC