Bangor Career Center hosts Hire-A-Vet Job Fair at EMCC

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Career Center continued Maine’s Hire-A-Vet Job Fair Thursday at Eastern Maine Community College’s Johnson Gym.

Alongside local and statewide business representatives for attendees to meet and chat with, SportsClips offered free on-site haircuts for veterans as well.

While the fair is open to all jobseekers, organizers make a point to advertise to veterans.

“Veterans bring a unique skill set to the workforce. Dedication, communication, teamwork,” describes Leo Deon, a Veterans’ Program Manager for Maine Department of Labor Bureau of Employment Services. “These are skill sets that are very difficult to teach that veterans over a period of time during their military service and they can immediately benefit an employer on the first day of hire.”

The fair is part of a multi-day effort for Maine Hire-A-Vet, where 100 employers hire at least 100 veterans or military family members in a 100 day period.

The next fair is set to take place on Oct. 19 at The Point in Portland.

