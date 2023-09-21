Arrest made after gun flashed at person in Auburn, police say

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities have made an arrest after a man allegedly displayed a gun to a person in Auburn on Wednesday.

A person called authorities on Wednesday evening after a man showed a gun that was on his waistband in an incident on Center Street.

The person gave authorities a description that led them to an encampment in the area.

At the encampment, they found 40-year-old Gabriel Sanchez, who they say has a lengthy criminal history and several felony convictions. In 2022, Sanchez was sentenced to 15 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Officials executed a search warrant, believing Sanchez still had a gun that was allegedly displayed to the original caller.

During their search, police say they found a gun, fentanyl powder and other narcotic equipment.

Sanchez is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drugs.

