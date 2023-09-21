47th Common Ground Country Fair returns with 520 exhibitors

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The celebration of rural living in Maine has returned to Unity.

The 47th Common Ground Country Fair will return with its annual celebration of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

The event returns with 520 exhibitors, over 600 educational talks and 80 different music events from Friday, Sep. 22 through Sunday, Sep. 24.

The director of the fair said it’s fulfilling when you can find not only people who are knowledgeable about organic farming and gardening but also people who want to share it.

“We really delve a little bit deeper here at the Common Ground Country Fair and it’s really about people who’ve become passionate and have done trial and error or maybe who have had great mentors and want to share that knowledge,” said April Boucher.

Locals can look forward to vendors who create homemade goods such as candles, herbal medicines, or delicious foods.

Boucher encourages fair goers to bring refillable water bottles to enjoy the clean and fresh well water provided at the fair, which is free.

Another factor Boucher wants the community to know is that it wouldn’t be possible to hold his fair for over 40 years without the community itself.

“We’re really powered by volunteers,” said Boucher.

“We really couldn’t have the 50 to 60 different areas we have here at the fair without volunteers really taking pride and helping us run the day-to-day operations and even year-round.”

In result 2,000 volunteers work together to ensure this organic and agricultural celebration continues.

If you decide to participate, it’ll come with benefits.

“If anyone is interested in volunteering, we’d love to have you and as a thank you, you’ll get free admission, you’ll get our organic cotton t-shirt with this year’s monarch and milkweed and you’ll also get a meal in our common kitchen,” said Boucher.

The gates open at 9AM each day of the fair.

To keep up with the latest on the fair activities you can got to their website or you can follow their Instagram page for daily updates.

