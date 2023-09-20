Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish donates $27,100 to Make a Wish Maine

By Connor Magliozzi
Sep. 20, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some local families deserving of positivity will be getting just that thanks in part to a donation from what’s become a tradition in the area.

This afternoon at Bernatche Auto Body, Wayne Harvey presented a check for $27,100 to Make a Wish Maine.

The money was raised back in August at his annual wiffle ball tournament known as Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish.

The tournament has been going on for 15 years now and they’ve raised nearly $200,000 all time.

Through the years, they’ve helped bring joy and comfort to different families during a time when they can really all they can get.”What I love about it so much is that it speaks to the heart of what Make A Wish is about which is about community and people helping people in need and supporting our wish kids and families when they need it most by delivering a wish to our kiddos,“”When you see that family that’s had the experience that has gone through doctor’s visits and question marks and what’s going to happen next and where are we going to be? I think you’ll see that smile. You don’t know how you’re going to react and it’s really touching,”

If you’d like to learn more about Make a Wish Maine, you can check out their website here.

If you’d like to learn more about Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish, you can check out their website here.

