Vandals targeting several Catholic churches in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Rocks thrown into windows. Religious statues smashed against the church buildings, and cars speeding away. Surveillance video captured a woman peeking into the window of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in downtown Lewiston back in late August. The video shows the woman throwing a rock and smashing the window.

“I’m not sure why you’re attacking us. I don’t know what we have done,” said Father Daniel Greenleaf.

Father Greenleaf, the pastor of Prince of Peace Parish, which oversees five Catholic churches in the city, is worried about his parishioners and the church staff.

Two weeks ago, in early September, statues outside the Holy Family Church on Sabattus Street were stolen. Some of them were discovered smashed against the building.

“I looked around in a bush, and there was the statue busted the head. The head was busted from the neck up was all busted, and I saw there was a dent in the church, so it looked like it was thrown against the building,” Father Greenleaf said.

Other statues were recovered from the backseat of a suspect’s car. The same police officer who came to take the report made the discovery a couple of days later, police said.

Father Greenleaf said they have had to deal with graffiti and homeless people doing drugs on the church steps — but this has become more aggressive and dangerous.

“Do they have any intention to hurt us?” asked Father Greenleaf.

The security cameras are somewhat new, having been installed at the beginning of the year. Father Greenleaf said the cameras were paid for with national grant money offered to places of worship after recent attacks across the country.

“I don’t know if we’re easy targets. I don’t know if they have something hatred [sic] because we don’t know who these people are,” he said.

As the church bells were ringing Tuesday at noon, community members said this kind of activity must stop.

“I think it’s disgusting. I think they should leave the organized religions alone,” said Chuck Winslow, who lives in Lewiston.

Lewiston Police said they have identified and charged one person with criminal mischief. They believe there are several other suspects connected to these cases, and they ask anyone with information to call the Lewiston Police Department.

