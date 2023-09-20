Thunder Road Farm Corn Maze opens for fall season

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - After a long and wet Summer season one local farm is ready to share their fall activities with the community.

Thunder Road Farm Corn Maze in Corinna didn’t start off their season like they thought.

In fact, the farm was set to open last weekend, however Hurricane Lee knocked out their sunflower crop and a lot of their sweet corn.

After cleaning up and reassessing, the owners are staying positive as they open their farm on weekends for families to enjoy.

As they do every year, they designed the corn maze differently.

This year the maze was inspired by Katahdin.

They offer fun activities for kids, pumpkin picking, a hayride and so much more.

Ultimately, they’re beyond grateful for the local farming community that helps them maneuver through anything.

“The farm community definitely sticks together,” said Barbara Peavey, owner of Thunder Road Farm Corn Maze.

“What we do is we talk all the time, we trade vegetables so if we didn’t lose something and we have extra, we let the other farmers buy it and we do vise versa.”

Thunder Road Farm also has a stand that sells their vegetables seven days a week however the Corn Maze is only open Saturdays and Sundays.

Ages three and under get in free, ages four to 49-years-old get in for $12 and anyone 60-years-old and up get in for $10.

To keep up with events happening at the Corn Maze, you can go to their Facebook page.

