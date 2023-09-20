Sunshine Returns Today, Isolated Afternoon Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will begin to build into the area today bringing us a brighter and drier day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to move into the state today too and may create enough instability for us to see a few isolated showers develop this afternoon... mainly over northern and eastern parts of the state... otherwise the bulk of the day will be dry. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with overnight low temperatures dropping to the mid-40s to low 50s.

High pressure will continue to bring us beautiful weather for Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Low pressure is forecast to approach New England from the Mid-Atlantic region on Saturday. This will bring clouds into the region as we head through Saturday. We’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s. Uncertainty exists with regard to Sunday’s forecast and how far north the approaching area of low pressure will come. Some computer models keep the system far enough to our south to keep us dry while other computer models are bringing it further north and giving at least coastal areas a chance for some rain Sunday. So for now... I’m going to go with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday... dry weather for inland and northern locales and showers possible along the coast. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer and the weather picture becomes clearer.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A few isolated showers possible this afternoon and evening, mainly over northern and eastern parts of the state. Highs between 64°-73°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 46°-52°. Light northwest wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 64°-73°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible especially closer to the coast. Highs in the 60s.

