St. Joseph Hospital helping aging patients with ‘Care Kits’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine currently has the highest median age in the nation.

The number of those 65 and older is only expected to grow.

St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor has found a way to help older adults who may be experiencing memory loss or communication challenges during their hospital stay.

“There’s so many different noises going on in a hospital. It just makes their stay at a hospital so much nicer,” said Nicole Ray, RN, Assistant Nurse Manager at St. Joseph Hospital’s Medical/Surgical and Medical/Neurology Units.

Getting to know patients beyond their diagnosis - that’s the goal of staff at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor. To do so, they’ve found a creative way to engage with patients during their stay, which for some, could be months.

“Studies show that 36% of patients are going to be 65 and older by 2030, so we really want to put some practices in place that take care comprehensively of the whole patient, not just the bedside care we’re used to giving,” explained Kristina Wheaton, Patient-Experience Manager at St. Joseph Hospital.

According to the National Council on Aging, 95% of those 65 and older have at least one chronic condition, and nearly 80% have two or more.

To help patients with their stay, they provide Care Kits. The kits offer support to those who may have communication challenges, are experiencing memory loss, or have vision changes.

“If we can spark some sort of long-term memory and improve their cognition a little bit, it may just be a distraction for the moment, we’re going to reduce our falls,” explained Wheaton. “We’re going to improve the safety of their care while they’re here because we’re actively having them engage their brain when they’re at bedside here.”

The Care Kits also include an “All About Me” poster. It’s a communication tool designed to help staff members get to know more about their patients.

“Maybe they don’t like loud noises and that startles them and makes them scared and anxious. If we can take that to our team members to take better care of that patient specifically, we are doing that for everybody at baseline but even more so for this population,” said Wheaton.

One item that brings comfort and solace to patients is a radio. Staff can add music to their bedside care, providing them with a sense of inner calm, better sleep, and improved focus.

“They light up like a Christmas tree,” Wheaton said. “If there is a song or a singer that they know and you play that music for them, you can see their foot tapping. You can see their hands. It just brings back those memories. We’ve had patients say that it reminds them of their mother when they used to sing to them, and to think that’s therapy for our patients.”

Kits are located in the emergency department as well as on all three in-patient care floors and in the intensive care unit.

