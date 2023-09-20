Several Maine organizations will receive funds to help restore Atlantic Salmon habitat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four Maine organizations will receive an investment totaling nearly $1.2 million for the restoration of Atlantic Salmon habitat.

The announcement comes from both Senator Collins and Senator King.

The state of Maine is home to the only remaining population of Atlantic Salmon which has been listed as endangered since 2000.

Funds are from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service.

The organizations receiving the funds are the Atlantic Salmon Federation, Project SHARE, Downeast Salmon Federation, and the Nature Conservancy.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.