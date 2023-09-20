Several Maine organizations will receive funds to help restore Atlantic Salmon habitat

Atlantic Salmon
Atlantic Salmon(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four Maine organizations will receive an investment totaling nearly $1.2 million for the restoration of Atlantic Salmon habitat.

The announcement comes from both Senator Collins and Senator King.

The state of Maine is home to the only remaining population of Atlantic Salmon which has been listed as endangered since 2000.

Funds are from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service.

The organizations receiving the funds are the Atlantic Salmon Federation, Project SHARE, Downeast Salmon Federation, and the Nature Conservancy.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Hire-A-Vet Campaign
Bangor CareerCenter holds career fair for Maine’s Hire-A-Vet Campaign 2023
According to court documents, the now 17-year-old is accused of trying to convince someone to...
Court records provide new insight into charges against South Portland teen accused of making threats
FILE: Generic fire photo
Overnight fire in Houlton destroys several businesses
Lewiston Police said they have identified and charged one person with criminal mischief. They...
Vandals targeting several Catholic churches in Lewiston