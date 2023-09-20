Seasonable Conditions To Wrap Up Summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure now moving into the Canadian Maritimes with high pressure now sliding into southern New England. These will continue to produce a slight breeze through the first part of the night with NW winds that could gust up to 20 mph. After midnight, the high should take control, winds will subside, and clouds clear out. There will be the potential for areas of locally dense fog to develop. Lows will range from the mid 40s north to the mid 50s south.

Starting tonight and lasting for the rest of the week, there will be the potential for areas of locally dense fog developing through the overnight hours. Along the coast could find it difficult to clear the fog.

The high pressure will remain in control for the rest of the week bringing mostly sunny skies and above seasonable highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Highs along the coast on Friday will drop into the 60s as winds shift out of the SSE.

By the first day of Autumn on Saturday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Clouds will increase later in the day as low pressure approaches the region. We have been watching an area of low pressure that will move northwards along the east coast this weekend. This was expected to bring us the chance of showers for Sunday & Monday. As of now, it does look like we will be trending drier for most communities as an area of high pressure will drop south out of Canada and will help to steer the bulk of the rainfall offshore. There will be the chance of showers along the coast, but the farther inland you go, the better chance you will have of staying dry.

Monday will also see a chance of showers for parts of northern & eastern Maine. After Monday conditions will trend drier with highs that will be in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing and winds tapering off. Lows in the 40s & 50s with patchy fog. NW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: First day of Fall. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, especially along the coast. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

