Saint Andre Home receives $50,000 through ARPA grant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council has awarded a $50,000 ARPA grant to CourageLIVES.

It’s mission is to assist those impacted by extreme forms of violence by providing care and assistance on an individual basis.

CourageLIVES is Saint Andre Home’s flagship program.

The funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and was approved by Bangor City Council last week.

“St. Andre Home is a very long standing organization in Maine. Originally, founded in 1940, serving women, children, and families in a variety of ways, and then our primary programming now is through CourageLIVES, and CourageLIVES works specifically with people who have been impacted by human trafficking, by exploitation, by related sexual and domestic abuse, as well as other areas that sometimes people don’t think of. So, we do work around homelessness and helping support people who are unhoused, as well as folks who have experienced incarceration because there’s a lot of intersection and overlap that happens”, said Carey Nason, Executive Director of the Saint Andre Home.

With the funding, the Saint Andre Home will continue providing the resources and support that is has been.

They’re also planning to add a case manager and a clinical position through the grant.

City councilors approved another $1.4 million during a workshop last night.

Councilors approved $648,000 for Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness for their new youth center in Bangor.

$350,000 was approved for Hilltop School’s renovations as well as $400,000 to Heart of Maine United Way to create a networking hub for nonprofits.

Those grants will be officially approved at the next city council meeting.

