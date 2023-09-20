Partners for Peace plans gala to celebrate 50th anniversary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local nonprofit is celebrating 50 years and is inviting you to the party.

The organization now known as Partners for Peace got its start back in 1973 when Spruce Run was incorporated in Maine.

Spruce Run and Womancare joined forces in 2013 to form Partners for Peace, which serves all of Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

“We are getting more phone calls than ever today as Partners for Peace, and what that tells us is people know how to reach out for the help and support. Fifty years ago, our founders, they thought that domestic violence would be an issue that they could solve in about 20 years, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but what we are committed to is being here for as long as we possibly can for the people who need us,” said Casey Faulkingham, director of development and engagement, Partners for Peace.

For the last five decades they’ve been advocating for and supporting survivors of domestic violence.

While there’s still more work to be done, they’re planning a gala to celebrate how far they’ve come.

“Our 50th anniversary celebration is exactly that. It’s meant to be celebratory and a way to acknowledge and honor all of the hard work that has occurred to help people be safe in their homes and in their communities. And, we’re here to have a little party and to be excited about that,” Faulkingham said.

The event is happening October 6th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. It begins with a reception at 5:00 p.m. followed by opening remarks at 6:00 p.m. then dinner at 6:30 p.m.

It’s expected to wrap up around 8:00 p.m.

