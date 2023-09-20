A panel discussion on child Welfare system in the State

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The welfare of children in Maine was the topic of discussion during an event held by the state’s committee on Health and Human services.

They heard from several organizations including the Maine Child Death and Serious Injury Review Panel.

“We try to focus on system improvements and not blame or fault finding,” Mark Moran said.

Moran is the panel’s chair and says they do reviews of the cases and provide feedback to better the system.

“In the particular case we reviewed, we identified multiple risk factors that were not assessed including domestic violence, substance use disorder and housing instability within the family,” Moran said.

One recommendation is a mandatory test for all drugs.

“Many institutions, many hospitals, many outpatient providers did not include fentanyl in their drug screen so they get a negative test result, and they would assume that everything was okay or the department would assume that everything was okay based on the negative drug test result but in fact, the fentanyl was not tested for,” Moran said.

Moran also recommended that child abuse pediatrics services be fully staffed and supported.

“We think OCFS should examine whether there are enough caseworkers with advanced forensic interviewing training to effectively evaluate child maltreatment allegations and families with complex pediatric diagnoses,” Moran said.

Senator Joe Baldacci agrees and says the state can do more for the child welfare workers.

“We need to pay our child protective workers better, we need to prevent burnout, we need to keep the retention high, and we need to pay them better, really it comes down to an issue of money,” Baldacci said.

