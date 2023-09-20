Overnight fire in Houlton destroys several businesses

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - An overnight fire Wednesday at a building at the Houlton International Airport has impacted several businesses and area residents.

Houlton Fire Department Chief Milton Cone tells our sister station WAGM that a crew of 29 firefighters responded to a building at the Houlton International Airport around 9 PM Tuesday night.

He says when they arrived, they discovered a building known as the former Houlton International Building was fully involved. The building is an old hangar that’s been converted into a tenant complex for several businesses.

Chief Cone says at least four businesses were impacted including the Tiny Homes of Maine and several medical marijuana dispensaries.

Cone says its was a complicated fire. He says they responded with six pieces of apparatus. He says crews returned to the station around 1 AM.

The state Fire Marshall’s Office is now investigating.

