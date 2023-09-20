Hermon convenience store reopens under new name

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - After more than 100 years in business, the oldest convenience store in Hermon has new life.

Hawks Deli and Marketplace is now open on Billings Road just a few steps behind where the old C&K Variety stood.

An expansion of the business was always in the plans once the new owners took over a few years ago.

Now, their vision is a reality.

“I always knew that the store was never big enough for what me and my wife had envisioned for the town of Hermon. Something that we wanted to be proud of and kind of give back to the community. It’s one of the fastest growing communities in the state and we just really wanted to make sure that we had enough space to continue with that growth. And, you know, make sure that everyone felt comfortable coming in, here space to walk around,” said Tylor Perry, owner.

Hawks still offers the staples that C & K was known for like, pizza, whoopie pies, and a deli department.

But now, there’s space for even more - most notably, gas, and soon, Chester’s Fried Chicken.

“The biggest surprise is just you how excited everyone has been. I mean, I knew that everyone would be a little excited, but they’ve all kind of taken it over the top. We just can’t thank the community enough for all the support that they’ve given us. We ran into some hurdles, but we got over those pretty quickly and everybody’s just very happy that we’re finally open and getting pizza again,” Perry said.

Hawks Deli and Marketplace had a soft opening last week, but they’re planning something a bit more grand for late October.

There are a few more projects to complete before then - including new paving and changes to the curb at the intersection.

