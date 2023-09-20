FAME tips for repaying your student loans

Maine (WABI) - According to a recent survey conducted by U.S. News & World Report, only 30% of student loan borrowers know when their payments are set to resume, while almost half said they aren’t financially prepared to begin repaying their debt.

In Maine, there are more than 187,000 student loan borrowers with $6.2 billion in student loan debt.

After a three-year pause of payments, repayment on federal student loans begins October 1.

FAME has launched a new tool to help borrowers prepare for and navigate the repayment process.

Borrowers should visit studentaid.gov to verify their federal student loan servicer, and to update any contact information, if need be.

FAME says borrowers should review their repayment options and plan out how they plan to pay for their loan.

