FAME tips for repaying your student loans

Federal student loans resume repayment starting October 1.
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to automatically forgive the student loans of veterans who became totally and permanently disabled while in service to our country.(Pixabay)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - According to a recent survey conducted by U.S. News & World Report, only 30% of student loan borrowers know when their payments are set to resume, while almost half said they aren’t financially prepared to begin repaying their debt.

In Maine, there are more than 187,000 student loan borrowers with $6.2 billion in student loan debt.

After a three-year pause of payments, repayment on federal student loans begins October 1.

FAME has launched a new tool to help borrowers prepare for and navigate the repayment process.

Borrowers should visit studentaid.gov to verify their federal student loan servicer, and to update any contact information, if need be.

FAME says borrowers should review their repayment options and plan out how they plan to pay for their loan.

Are you prepared to start repaying your Federal Student Loans? For loans that have been paused during the pandemic,...

Posted by FAME Maine on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Atlantic Salmon
Several Maine organizations will receive funds to help restore Atlantic Salmon habitat
Hire-A-Vet Campaign
Bangor CareerCenter holds career fair for Maine’s Hire-A-Vet Campaign 2023
According to court documents, the now 17-year-old is accused of trying to convince someone to...
Court records provide new insight into charges against South Portland teen accused of making threats
FILE: Generic fire photo
Overnight fire in Houlton destroys several businesses