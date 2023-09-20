Extra Maine Antlerless Deer permits now available

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAINE - You will now be able to purchase extra antlerless deer permits. The permits were made available for purchase Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The sale of extra permits comes from those not issued through the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife lottery. All hunters can purchase a permit, even if you did not apply to the lottery for 2023.

At this time, you can only purchase on permit online. If you purchased one through the lottery, you can now purchase a second.

Permits cost $12, plus a $2 dollar agent fee.

The $12 cost will be deposited into the Maine Deer Management fund which helps fund the acquisition and management of deer wintering areas, primarily in northern Maine.

The following Wildlife Management Districts have extra permits for sale: 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 25a, and 29.

