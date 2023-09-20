Dress code no longer enforced on senate floor

Dress code no longer enforced on senate floor
Dress code no longer enforced on senate floor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stuffy Senate is now a bit less formal.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says staff for the chamber’s Sergeant-at-Arms — the Senate’s official clothes police — will no longer enforce a dress code on the Senate floor.

The change comes after Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts as he goes about his duties, voting from doorways so he doesn’t get in trouble for his more casual attire.

Not everyone is happy with the the change, including Senator Susan Collins who says the relaxed rules debase the institution of the Senate.

Collins said jokingly, quote, “I plan to wear a bikini tomorrow to the Senate floor.”

