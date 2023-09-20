Court records provide new insight into charges against South Portland teen accused of making threats

SOUT PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Months after the high-profile arrest of a teen in South Portland, court records are revealing new details in the case.

The defendant, now 17, is identified in a juvenile petition as Tristan Hamilton.

In April, South Portland police said a Portland-based SWAT team was called in to assist in the arrest of a person at a home on Elm Street.

In a brief statement soon after the police response, Chief Dan Ahern said several threats “to cause serious harm to individuals and groups using specific weapons were verified.”

According to the petition, sometime between August and November of 2023, Hamilton tried to convince someone to murder a member of the South Portland High School community.

He is also charged with arson, which, according to the petition, occurred sometime between January and April of this year.

The final charge listed in the document is terrorizing for allegedly making a throat-slitting gesture at someone else between May and August of this year.

Because the case filed is sealed, it remains unclear when Hamilton will appear in court to answer to the charges.

Also facing charges is his father, Adam Hamilton.

According to a grand jury indictment, he tried to prevent his son’s arrest in April.

Adam Hamilton is charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction and refusing to submit to arrest.

