Bridge between East and West Kenduskeag Plazas close for the week

Bridge closed for the week
Bridge closed for the week(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drivers in Bangor may need to plan ahead for the remainder of the week.

The bridge between East and West Kenduskeag Plazas will be closed for the week due to repair work by Bangor Public Works.

The closure is only for the bridge that cars drive over.

The pedestrian bridge will still be open to foot traffic.

Those with questions or concerns can call 992-4500.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Hawks Deli and Marketplace
Hermon convenience store reopens under new name
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
FAME tips for repaying your student loans
FAME Maine
Thunder Road Farm
Thunder Road Farm Corn Maze opens for fall season