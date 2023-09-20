Bridge between East and West Kenduskeag Plazas close for the week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drivers in Bangor may need to plan ahead for the remainder of the week.

The bridge between East and West Kenduskeag Plazas will be closed for the week due to repair work by Bangor Public Works.

The closure is only for the bridge that cars drive over.

The pedestrian bridge will still be open to foot traffic.

Those with questions or concerns can call 992-4500.

