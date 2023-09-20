Bangor CareerCenter holds career fair for Maine’s Hire-A-Vet Campaign 2023

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Attention Veterans!

You could get a free haircut and potentially a new job in Bangor Thursday.

Bangor CareerCenter is holding their next regional career fair.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eastern Maine Community College.

The event is part of Maine’s Hire-A-Vet Campaign 2023.

There will be more than 50 employers there to meet with potential new hires.

They’re also offering two free workshops.

“Tips and Tricks of Interviewing” will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and “Applying for State Jobs in Maine” from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sports Clips will be providing free hair cuts at the fair Thursday with proof of service.

The career fair is open to all job seekers.

