Auburn City Council approves curbside recycling pilot program

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The city of Auburn is giving curbside recycling another chance with a temporary pilot program approved by city councilors on Monday.

The move comes just a few months after the city suspended its bi-weekly curbside recycling service, which sparked confusion and protest from residents.

The city slashed roughly $250,000 from the budget by ending curbside recycling on July 1.

Now, residents have to bring their recycling to the Gracelawn Road facility next to Auburn Public Works. Residents have complained that the system is inconvenient.

The pilot program, originally proposed by Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, seeks to address those concerns.

It includes weekly curbside recycling at set drop-off areas around the city.

Residents will still have the ability to drop off their recycling at Gracelawn Road. The city will monitor both systems to see which is more effective.

“This is an opportunity to collect even more data just because we hadn’t been collecting any of that,” said Auburn Assistant City Manager Brian Wood. “There are other communities across Maine and across the country that have pretty sophisticated data collection systems with sensors and tags.”

City leaders are still hammering out the details and hope to have the pilot program up and running within a few weeks.

Money that was originally saved by suspending curbside recycling will now be reallocated to the pilot program.

