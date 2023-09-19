William & Mary matchup serves as homecoming for five Maine football players from Virginia

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine football will be searching for its first win of the 2023 season this week with a trip to Virginia.

Richmond’s Alhaji Kamara will be in action in Williamsburg, about an hour from his hometown (WABI)

Maine’s Alhaji Kamara knows what to expect on the team’s trip to William & Mary. The Richmond native will be in action in Williamsburg, about an hour from his hometown.

“It’s usually athletes vs. athletes type of football, just skills. We don’t usually have the biggest, skilled linemen. It’s usually just skill positions, so it’s basically fast vs. fast. In college, for me, it was the same thing. Linemen get bigger, but it was the same thing with speed vs. speed and athletes,” said Kamara, redshirt sophomore defensive back.

The Old Dominion transfer has earned his spot 14 hours North of where he grew up.

“AK has been great. He’s been a great addition. We were fortunate to get him here. I think this is really an opportunity for him to get on the field and compete, something he hadn’t done before. We’re excited to add him to the mix. He’s been a guy who, since he’s got here, has earned a lot of playing time,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

He’s become comfortable with the Black Bears.

“It’s definitely far from home, 14 hours from home. It’s different, but the same with football being football. It’s brotherhood,” said Kamara.

Making his way back to his home state to hopefully defeat the Tribe is something special.

“It’s great. I’ll get to see my family to watch as well on Saturday,” said Kamara.

“You see William & Mary play well together, and there’s a reason they’ve been having success. They’re a tough, physical team. We’re looking forward to the challenge,” said Stevens.

Kamara has at least 10 guests attending the game.

Saturday’s kickoff between the Black Bears and Tribe is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it online on FloFootball.

Kamara is one of five players from Virginia on the Maine roster.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.