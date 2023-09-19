Rain Tapering Off Today, Much Nicer Weather Rest of The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will lift northward across the state and into the Maritimes during the day today. Steady rain has already ended for many locations south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln as of early this morning however rain continues, heavy at times, for areas to the north. As the low moves northward, the rain will continue to taper to scattered showers from south to north this morning with the bulk of the steadier/heavier rain moving out by noontime or so. Moisture wrapping around the departing storm combined with energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep scattered shower chances going through the evening hours with the most numerous showers occurring from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward. Areas south of there will have a chance to see some breaks of sunshine developing later this morning through the afternoon as drier air moves into the region. Temperatures will top off in the 60s to near 70s this afternoon. Any lingering showers will move out early tonight followed by clearing skies as the night wears on. Nighttime lows will drop to the low to mid-50s.

High pressure will begin to build into the area Wednesday bringing us a brighter and drier day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. High pressure will continue to bring us beautiful weather for through the start of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Today: Rain tapering to scattered showers from south to north this morning then variably cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon. The best chance of showers will be north of Bangor. Highs between 59°-69°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Lingering scattered showers ending early then clearing skies. Lows in the 50s. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 64°-72°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

