Pittsfield town council announces new Town Manager(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Pittsfield has a new town manager.

Jacob Gran of Winterport will assume his new role on September 25.

Current town manager Kathryn Ruth is stepping down into an assistant town manager position to allow for a smooth transition for Gran.

For six and a half years, Gran has worked in municipal government.

He’s currently the town clerk and registrar of voters in Bucksport.

He also serves on the education and training advisory council of the Maine Municipal association.

If you’re interested in meeting Gran, you can attend a ‘Meet and Greet’ at the Pittsfield municipal office building on Sep. 25.

The address is 112 Somerset Avenue, and the event will be held from 5:00 to 6:00PM.

