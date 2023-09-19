Lubec man gets 32 years behind bars for girlfriend’s murder, criminal solicitation

Paul DeForest
Paul DeForest(Hancock County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - A Lubec man will spend 32 years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend and for soliciting another inmate to commit arson.

Paul DeForest, 67, was sentenced on Tuesday

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to murder and criminal solicitation.

He was arrested last year in Virginia for the murder of 58-year-old Eva Cox.

Her body was found in the trunk of a car near their home on Jim’s Head Road.

According to the indictment, DeForest was transferred to the Hancock County Jail last December where he approached another inmate about committing arson.

