Glenburn man convicted of murder back in court for evidentiary hearing

Jimmy Lipham
Jimmy Lipham(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn man convicted 20 ago of killing his friend then dismembering the body was back in court in Bangor on Tuesday.

An evidentiary hearing was held in the post-conviction proceeding for 63-year-old Jimmy Lipham.

The State had filed a motion to dismiss saying Lipham was aware of the evidence for years, he confessed to the crime, and he testified at his trial he shot the victim, but claimed it was an accident.  

The motion to dismiss was denied as the court was not satisfied it should decide the motion to dismiss without an evidentiary hearing.

The evidence in question includes medical records of Lipham’s ex-wife which questions her mental condition at the time of her testimony.

This is Lipham’s fifth petition for post-conviction review

The judge will review the evidence and make her decision as soon as possible.

