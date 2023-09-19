Family searches for lost dog after Hermon car crash

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital last week after a three-car crash in Hermon.

While the crash remains under investigation, one family involved is still searching for an important part of their lives.

After his wife’s car was blown to the side of the road in the crash, Brandon Shaw says the passenger window was damaged and wide open.

They believe at that moment, their 2-year-old dog Daisy jumped out of the car after being spooked by the crash.

Shaw says he went back to the scene after following his wife to the hospital, but getting Daisy home has been a challenge.

“I did get eyes on her myself last night by chance,” said Shaw. “Probably 8:45, nine o’clock in the Evergreen neighborhood, and I tried to get her to come for a little bit. I got as far as cracking the door and getting her treat bag out there so that she could see it, but she just wasn’t having it yet.”

Given that Post-Tropical Storm Lee just passed through, she could be even more nervous to approach people.

“She’s very skittish from the accident,” said Shaw. “I’m sure it was loud, and she had no idea what happened, so we’re trying to track her down as best as we can.”

Residents have continuously updated the family on sightings and even left water or treats nearby.

Daisy is a lab mix.

You’re asked not to chase her if you see her.

You can call 944-2496 or 974-8004 if you see her in the area.

The family also said they’re thankful for the community coming together to bring Daisy home.

