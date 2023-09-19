Eighth grader hit by vehicle Monday afternoon, Lewiston police say

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston police say an eighth grader was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Officials confirm to WMTW that just before 2:30 p.m., the child reportedly stepped into traffic near East Avenue and Green Street, not in a crosswalk.

The child was brought to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

The child may also have been accompanied by friends, who ran off after the child was hit. The driver involved stayed at the scene, according to Lt. Derrick St. Laurent, and is not likely to be charged.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Lewiston police.

