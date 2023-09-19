Clouds & Showers North, Breezy Elsewhere

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to lift into New Brunswick this evening. Wrap around clouds and showers will be possible across northern & western communities. The rest of the region will have partial clearing with lows that will drop into the 50s. A breezy NW wind will gust up to 20-25 mph and will help to prevent any fog from developing.

High pressure will continue to slide into the region on Wednesday. Expect the clouds to clear out and highs that will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. A breezy first half of the day with WNW winds gusting up to 20 mph. Winds will calm down by the afternoon.

Starting Wednesday night and lasting for the rest of the week, there will be the potential for areas of locally dense fog developing through the overnight hours. Along the coast could find it difficult to clear the fog.

High pressure will remain in control through the rest of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By the first day of Autumn on Saturday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Clouds will increase later in the day as low pressure approaches the region. This will bring us the chance for showers late Saturday night lasting through Monday. The best chance of any shower activity looks to be along the coast. Sunday will have highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds & wrap around showers north. Partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Lows in the 50s with a breezy WNW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Slight WNW breeze with gusts to 20 mph during the first half of the day.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: First day of Fall. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers especially along the coast. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

