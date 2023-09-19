Challenger Learning Center holds E-waste fundraiser

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center is encouraging you to get rid of your E-waste.

Old electronics such as TVs, phones, and printers can be dropped off from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at North Coast Service on Emerson Mill Road in Hampden.

Large appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners will not be accepted.

Challenger does not directly benefit from your electronics, but cash donations are more than welcome.

Upon your arrival, an assistant will help offload your electronics into the labeled bins.

“We’re excited to kick off our fall E-waste fundraiser, so this is the last chance in 2023. We invite residents from any community to come bring their E-waste, and again, it’s a fundraising event for us, so we’re just asking for donations,” said Kirsten Hibbard, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center of Maine.

You can drop off your electronics to be recycled through Sept. 29.

The Challenger Learning Center’s mission is to inspire students to learn in STEM.

