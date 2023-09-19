Bradford considers moratorium to target development of rooming houses, shelters

Bradford Days
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bradford is considering a moratorium that would target the development of rooming houses and shelters.

This comes after a local nonprofit proposed plans to help the homeless by creating six campsites in Bradford.

That plan has been largely opposed by the community.

In the proposed moratorium, the town expresses concern over overburdening public facilities.

The moratorium would require at least 180 days to “consider, develop, and implement necessary ordinances and regulations to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the Town of Bradford.”

The town has enacting the moratorium as an agenda item for next Tuesday’s special selectmen’s meeting.

