4 facing drug charges after search in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing drug charges after a months-long trafficking investigation in Carthage.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they searched a home on Carthage Road on Monday with agents from the FBI’s Safe Streets program
During the search, officers say they found over 450 grams of cocaine with a street value of $70,000.
Victor Nunez-Mauriz, 23, of Massachusetts; Jennifer Nisby, 45, of Carthage; Quinn Corkum, 26, of Jay; and Jody Morris, 47, of Carthage are all facing aggravated drug trafficking charges.
All suspects except Corkum are also facing a charge for aggravated trafficking for 112 grams or more of cocaine.
They’re currently being held at Franklin County Jail.
