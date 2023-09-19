4 facing drug charges after search in Carthage

Victor Nunez-Mauriz, 23, of Massachusetts; Jennifer Nisby, 45, of Carthage; Quinn Corkum, 26,...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing drug charges after a months-long trafficking investigation in Carthage.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they searched a home on Carthage Road on Monday with agents from the FBI’s Safe Streets program

During the search, officers say they found over 450 grams of cocaine with a street value of $70,000.

Victor Nunez-Mauriz, 23, of Massachusetts; Jennifer Nisby, 45, of Carthage; Quinn Corkum, 26, of Jay; and Jody Morris, 47, of Carthage are all facing aggravated drug trafficking charges.

All suspects except Corkum are also facing a charge for aggravated trafficking for 112 grams or more of cocaine.

They’re currently being held at Franklin County Jail.

