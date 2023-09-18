Travelers return to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park after Lee’s impact

THOMPSON ISLAND, Maine (WABI) -The usual seasonal traffic has returned to Route 1A after Vacationland took a day off.

With Lee out of the way, travelers are making their way to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.

Acadia National Park is fully open though staff at Thompson Island Information Center advised hikers to exercise caution on the trails as loose brush and wet granite made paths slippery.

Rough surf leftover from the storm is making the coast slightly more picturesque than it already is.

”The storm traffic was down about 50 percent with everything that was happening and today with the sunshine, we are right back to normal. And looking at normal figures for the fall foliage.” stated Bill Haefele, manager at Thompson Island Information Center.

“We were checking out the weather and to see if it was going to impact, our plans. Been planning this before, a couple of days of hiking in this area. So I think we’re fortunate that it hasn’t had any impact on us directly at all.” said Ken Bravo, a tourist passing through on his trip up the Atlantic Coast.

Haefele says this is generally the pattern when major weather events impact the coast.

The information center is open daily from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

