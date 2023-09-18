Rain Heavy At Times Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to lift northwards into the Gulf of Maine this evening. Rainfall has been spreading from southwest to northeast and will continue to do so overnight. Expect periods of moderate to heavy rainfall that will arrive first in southern & coastal areas and then will spread north into the Central Highlands, Foothills & the Mountains and is where it will remain into the first half of Tuesday. The heavy rainfall will lead to the threat of flooding and flash flooding. The low will move into New Brunswick late Tuesday morning and rain will become showers and will eventually end from southwest to northeast into the early afternoon. A few wrap around showers will be possible over the Crown of Maine during the afternoon. Rainfall totals for some will be significantly higher than what was experienced with Lee. Highest totals are expected over the north where 1-3″+ will be possible. As you get closer to the coast, totals will average around 1-2″. Some Downeast communities will see less than an inch.

Lows overnight will remain in the 50s. Winds will also increase out of the ENE with some gusts up to 25-30 mph possible.

The first half of Tuesday will have the potential of rain which will come to an end by early afternoon. It will still be breezy and ENE winds will shift out of the WNW by the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Highs will reach the 60s & low 70s. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible especially for coastal, southern & western communities.

By Tuesday night lasting for the rest of the week, there will be the potential for areas of locally dense fog developing through the overnight hours. Along the coast could find it difficult to clear the fog.

High pressure will slide in beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring a dry and seasonable end to Summer. Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By the first day of Autumn on Saturday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing later on in the day as an area of low pressure approaches the region. This will bring us the chance for showers late Saturday night lasting through Monday. Sunday will have highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain spreads across the region, heavy at times. Some flooding possible. Lows in the 50s with an ENE wind that could gust up to 25-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain turning into showers in the morning and coming to an end by early afternoon. Some peaks of afternoon sun possible. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Winds turning out of the WNW with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Slight westerly breezy with gusts to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: First day of Fall. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

