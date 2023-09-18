Patriots lose to Dolphins in prime time 24-17

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The Patriots took on the Miami Dolphins at home Sunday night.

Miami broke the stalemate early on with a 23-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.

Following a fumble from Patriots rookie Demario Douglas Miami brought the game to 10-0 after an 8-yard touchdown run from Raheem Mostert in the second quarter.

With under two minutes to go in the first half the Patriots got on the board with a 49-yard field goal. It was the first field goal made for rookie kicker Chad Ryland.

With seconds left to go in the half Miami took a 17-3 lead after a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

In the third quarter Brenden Schooler blocked a 49-yard field goal attempt keeping the game at 17-3.

With just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter New England scored their first touchdown of the night.

Rolling to his right Mac Jones found Hunter Henry in the endzone for a 6-yard touchdown to bring the score to 17-10.

The connection was Jones’s 4th touchdown of the season and Henry’s 2nd touchdown of the season.

On the next drive Patriot’s rookie corner back Christian Gonzalez intercepted Tua Tagovailoa while covering Tyreek Hill.

The Patriots went 3-and-out following the turnover.

The first play of the ensuing Dolphins drive saw Raheem Mostert score on a 43-yard rush in which he wasn’t even touched. The Dolphins took a 24-10 lead with 8:45 left to go.

With 5:25 left to go Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. The rushing touchdown was his first this season and capped off a 9-play, 75-yard drive.

Following a botched exchange on 3rd & 1, Miami’s Jason Sanders missed a 55-yard field goal just minutes before the two-minute warning.

The Patriots took over on their on 45-yard line with just over two minutes left and two timeouts.

Facing a critical 4th & 4 Mike Gesicki caught a pass short of the first. Looking for options he lateralled to offensive linemen Cole Strange who smashed his way forward but found himself just short of the line to gain.

Miami took a knee and won the game.

The loss marks the first time since 2001 that the New England Patriots have gone 0-2 to start the season.

The Patriots are on the road next week to take on the Jets.

