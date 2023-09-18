One dead after weekend crash in Stonington

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A Deer Isle man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon in Stonington.

According to Hancock County Sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Lionel Nault was driving his motorcycle on Burnt Cove Rd around 1 p.m. when he came across an International harvester in his lane, stopped and conducted a storm related power line inspection.

Nault tried to avoid the International Harvester and lost control of his motorcycle.

Nault was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The incident is still under investigation.

