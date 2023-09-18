More Rain Headed Our Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a brief break in the wet weather yesterday... we’ve got more rain heading our way today. Low pressure off the Carolina coastline this morning will head northward along the East Coast towards Southern New England by this evening. From there the storm will track into the Gulf of Maine along the Maine coastline tonight and across Eastern Maine Tuesday. This will bring quite a bit of moisture into the region as it moves through. Scattered showers will be possible this morning with steadier, heavier rain expected to develop from south to north across the state this afternoon and evening. The clouds and the rain will keep temperatures in the 60s for highs this afternoon. Rain will continue through the night tonight, heavy at times. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 50s.

Low pressure will lift northward into the Maritimes during the day Tuesday. This will allow the steadier rain to taper off from south to north as the day progresses. Upper-level energy moving in behind the departing storm will keep the chance for scattered showers across the area through the evening hours. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s to near 70s. Overall rainfall totals by Tuesday evening will range from 1″-2″ across the entire state with higher amounts of 2″-3″ possible over western and northwestern parts of the state. With the ground already very saturated after the recent rainfall from Lee... minor flooding is possible.

High pressure building into the area Wednesday will bring us brighter and drier weather with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to around 70°. High pressure will continue to bring us beautiful weather for through the start of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, steadier rain developing this afternoon. Highs between 63°-69°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Lows in the 50s. East/southeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain, possibly heavy at times in the morning. Rain will taper to scattered showers from south to north as the day progresses. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. West wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

