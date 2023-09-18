Messalonskee girls soccer hosting eighth annual Shine On Saturday

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The eighth annual Shine On Saturday youth mentoring day at Messalonskee High School is almost here.

The event coming up on Sat. Sept. 23 from 12-2 p.m. is to honor former Eagles soccer player and youth mentor Cassidy Charette, who passed away in a hayride accident on Oct. 11, 2014.

Area girls ages Pre-K to fifth grade will get a chance to play soccer with this year’s Messalonskee girls team.

“I feel honored to be chosen for No. 11. Cassidy was an amazing person and player to be known in the community as just somebody you can go to that you know is going to be kind to you on and off the field,” said Rylee McKay, sophomore center back.

“I came to Messo in sixth grade, and it’s just really nice to be a part of this community that we all have just come together,” said Emma-Jane Parsons, senior midfielder/forward.

“It’s amazing to see and even watch them grow up from tiny little girls and playing with them all throughout. Coming and being a mentor ourselves to these little girls is just amazing,” said Sadie Pieh, junior midfielder.

“Everything about her was truly what we want to keep carrying on, and that’s why we keep doing these Saturdays,” said Peyton Perkins, senior center forward.

McKay is the second player to wear the No. 11 in the tradition to honor Charette.

Event organizers say that this year’s edition is on track to be the largest turnout in its history.

Visit ShineOnCass.org for details.

