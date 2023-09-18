Maine state representative, sternman rescued after boat capsizes

Capsized boat
Capsized boat(Mike Faulkingham)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A state representative who’s also a lobsterman was rescued after his boat capsized on Friday.

According to a Facebook post on State Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham’s page, he and his sternman were wrapping up for the day when a rogue wave hit their 40 foot boat and flipped it.

Faulkingham and his sternman were both thrown off the boat and were able to climb back on to the stern.

They were out in the water for almost an hour before Faulkingham’s cousin, Mike, found out what happened and was able to find them.

Moments after they were rescued, the boat sank.

“Just moments after we were rescued the 51 boat sank below the sea. how did she stay afloat that long for no apparent reason and moments after we were safe go down? it was a series of miracles,” Faulkingam said.

Faulkingham’s sternman had a facial injury and a broken arm.

No word if Faulkingham was injured.

