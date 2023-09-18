Maine DEP says Bar Harbor diesel spill clean-up is complete

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection reported on Monday that clean-up for a diesel spill in Bar Harbor is now complete.

Saturday morning, a tour boat operated by Acadian Boat Tours in Bar Harbor broke free from its mooring ball due to Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee and grounded near the College of the Atlantic.

Due to the rocky shoreline, the hull of the vessel was breached, and diesel fuel was discharged into the water.

The Maine DEP assessed the situation and worked to determine the level of pollution.

A Marine Safety detachment of the U.S. Coast Guard worked to coordinate pollution mitigation and salvage efforts.

The Coast Guard conducted boat and overflight patrols.

They said no visible sheening was observed.

“It is difficult to actually recover spilled diesel fuel in the open marine environment due to the physical properties of diesel fuel. Cleanup efforts have finished, barring the discovery of any new areas on the shore in the proximity of the affected region,” said Dave Madore, Maine DEP deputy commissioner.

As of early Monday afternoon, the Eden Star had not been removed.

We reached out to Acadia Boat Tours for an update but did not hear back.

