InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Runners and walkers gathered at Broadway Park in Bangor for a community 10K and 5K runs, a 5K...
Commit to Get Fit 5K/10K Race taking place Sunday in Bangor
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
One dead after weekend crash in Stonington
Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and other State agencies continue to support local...
Governor Mills suspends State of Emergency from Lee
Travelers return to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park after Lee’s impact
Tour Boat
Hull breach in tour boat leads to diesel fuel spill in water