Glenburn man receives a donation check from ICU team

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Two years ago, Steve Ismail of Glenburn was involved in a serious crash as he was preparing for the Dempsey Challenge.

After being hit by a truck while riding his bike, he underwent twenty-nine surgeries, learned to walk again, and now, he’s the top fundraiser.

Since his discharge, he has been training with physical and occupational therapists and plans to walk a mile at this year’s Dempsey Challenge in Lewiston.

For Ismail, this is a big goal of his.

Today, he was at EMMC to receive a donation check for the challenge.

The eight-hundred-dollar check was made possible by the nurses and staff that took care of him.

”For me, personally, I am just so thankful that Steve survived, he persevered, he’s determined.” stated ICU RN Lynne Estes, who took care of Ismail when he was in the hospital.

“One of the things I tried to do when I got out of the hospital was really find a purpose for what happened and really make something out of the incredible work that they did here to keep me alive. My wife is a past breast cancer survivor, and we’ve used those services. So, I thought, what a wonderful way to give back, and anybody that knows me knows I don’t set small goals, so considering I left in a wheelchair where I set a goal to walk a mile this year and be the top fundraiser ever in the Dempsey Challenge, not to make it about me, but to give back to the community that needs so much help.” said Ismail.

The Dempsey Challenge is an annual fundraiser that benefits cancer patients at the Dempsey Center.

The challenge raises over a million dollars annually for the cause.

