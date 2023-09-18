Ellsworth shines with return of Autumn Gold decorating contest

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - One Downeast community is looking as good as gold this time of year.

“Autumn Gold is a celebration for the town of Ellsworth. It’s saying, ‘Summer’s over! We made it! We did it!’ And it’s just a great big thank you from the Chamber of Commerce,” said PJ Keenan, executive director, Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Autumn Gold decorating contest is back on.

Businesses and non-profits are getting in on the fun by decorating their windows or storefronts in this year’s theme, enchanted fall.

“Just something whimsical, something fun,” Keenan said. “The Town of Ellsworth has brought it this year! The displays and windows are gorgeous.”

The owner of Momo’s Cheesecakes says this is her favorite time of year.

Momo won first place in 2021 and has big plans to reclaim the title this year.

“I just got thinking, I had to do something big. I had this big area to work with so I was like, ‘What can I do?’ And my son was like, ‘I can build it for you,” said Brenda “Momo” Ledezma, owner, Momo’s Cheesecakes.

She hopes this brand-new structure built by her son and decorated to the nines will put her over the edge.

We asked Momo what her favorite part of the display was.

“The girls and the moss,” she answered. “I like the nature.”

Though everyone’s ultimate goal is to win, Autumn Gold is about a lot more than that.

“It’s always fun to win but it’s more fun to see all the people come together and see all the local people decorate their restaurants and stores,” Momo said.

“It does bring the community together. And I think there are a lot of businesses where you’re waiting to see what they’re going to do because they do something big every year. So, it’s exciting to see those businesses do their thing and have their displays. It’s just so much fun,” said Keenan.

Voting is open now on the Ellsworth Chamber’s website.

There are pictures so you can take a look at all the entries before picking your favorite.

