Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply

A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have problems finding some Clorox products in stores.

The short supply is not due to a rise in COVID-19 cases but rather from a cyberattack.

The company revealed in a regulatory filing Monday that it detected unauthorized activity in some of its information technology systems last month

Clorox said it immediately took action to stop the hackers, including reducing its operations.

While the company said it believes it has contained the cyberattack, it still has not been able to get its manufacturing operations back up to full speed.

As a result, Clorox said some of its products are in short supply.

The company has not stated which products were impacted.

Clorox also says it expects to begin the process of returning to normal operations next week; however, they do not know how long it will take to resume full production.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police say they received a sexual assault report after media aired claims against Russell Brand
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
5 prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have been freed; Biden welcomes their return
Runners and walkers gathered at Broadway Park in Bangor for a community 10K and 5K runs, a 5K...
Commit to Get Fit 5K/10K Race taking place Sunday in Bangor
Cobb County, Georgia, District Attorney Flynn Broady gives an update Monday on the cold-case...
Police ID man believed responsible for 9-year-old Georgia girl’s slaying more than 50 years ago
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6