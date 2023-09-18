Commit to Get Fit 5K/10K Race taking place Sunday in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the fifth year, St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor is sponsoring its Commit to Get Fit event. There is both a 5K and 10K race as well as something new this year- a Kids Obstacle Course.

Folks will gather at Broadway Park in Bangor which is near the hospital. That’s also where the races will start and end.

The event promotes the Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner Nurse Program (SAFE) as well as celebrates all that has been achieved to improve health, wellness and overall fitness in 2023.

The Kids Obstacle Course gets started at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 10K at 9 a.m. and the 5K at 9:20 a.m.

WABI spoke Brad Ryder who is the Race Director as well as a boad member for St. Joseph Hospital. He developed the Commit to Get Fit race course back in early 2019. If the name sounds familiar, Ryder ran the outdoor adventure store, Epic Sports in Bagnor for years.

RN Keri Kapaldo from St. Joes was also on the TV5 Morning show. Kapaldo runs the SAFE program. She discussed how important her program is to this region and how much outreach work she and her colleagues do.

Sunday’s event is rain or shine.

For more information, including how to register for the race, log onto https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Bangor/StJoesCommit

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.