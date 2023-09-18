Bangor Public Works to begin cleaning up storm debris in residential areas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After Saturday’s storm, many yards are full of leaves and limbs.

Bangor Public Works will be picking up organic debris left on curbs across the city beginning Wednesday.

Rocks, concrete, or any other inorganic material will not be picked up.

It’s recommended you take that kind of debris to Pine Tree Landfill on Emerson Mill Road in Hampden.

There is a fee to dispose at that landfill.

Rather than bagging or bundling debris at the curb, public works is asking that you simply put it in a pile.

”This is a great opportunity. A lot of people don’t have pick-up trucks. This is an opportunity to get those branches pulled away from your properties, and we’ll bring them here. The nice thing is that all that material will get ground up and used in biomass energy production. So, it’s a great use for that material, and you don’t have to pay to have that picked up. So, it’s really crucial that you get that out to the side of your street by Wednesday morning, and once we start going around the city, if we’ve gone by your street, we won’t go back to clean up. So, get it out there by Wednesday. It’s very important.” stated Aaron Huotari, Director of Bangor Public Works.

If you don’t want to wait for pickup, Bangor residents are welcome to drop off their debris at public works on Maine Avenue anytime between 7 A.M. until sunset.

For those planning to drop off their debris, an organic waste permit is required.

There is no fee for the permit.

Public works is asking that you avoid blocking sidewalks and roadways with any storm debris.

