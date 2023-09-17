Tree falls into road during Lee, smashing through van carrying 6 people on Route 11

MORO PLANTATION, Maine (WMTW) - A tree smashed through the front windshield of a van carrying six people as it was driving on Route 11 in Moro Plantation during Lee Saturday.

Maine State Police said a 23-year-old from Ohio was driving a 2017 Ford Transit along the road when he saw a “large tree” falling into the road. He tried to stop, but couldn’t avoid the tree.

State Troopers say the top of the tree smashed through the windshield, barely missing the driver and his passenger in the front seat.

The impact of the tree into the windshield caused the top of the tree to break off inside the van.

The driver had minor injuries and the other passengers were uninjured, troopers said.

The tree fell because of high winds during Lee as it impacted Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.